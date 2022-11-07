PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Rothschild Robert De Sells 1,383 Shares

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $104,416.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,857,690.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Rothschild Robert De sold 790 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $59,526.50.

On Monday, October 24th, Rothschild Robert De sold 409 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $31,292.59.

On Friday, October 21st, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,440 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $111,614.40.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Rothschild Robert De sold 400 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total transaction of $31,740.00.

NASDAQ PNRG traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.77. 24,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,992. The company has a market cap of $148.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average of $82.48. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $105.00.

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 24.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PrimeEnergy Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

