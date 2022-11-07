Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIMGet Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.39-$2.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.35. Primoris Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.39-$2.59 EPS.

Primoris Services Price Performance

NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.86. 502,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,630. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.51 million. On average, analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Primoris Services from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Primoris Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 5.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter worth about $298,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 44.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

