Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.39-$2.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.35. Primoris Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.39-$2.59 EPS.

Primoris Services Price Performance

NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.86. 502,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,630. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.51 million. On average, analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Primoris Services from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Primoris Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 5.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter worth about $298,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 44.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.