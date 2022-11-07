Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.39-$2.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.35. Primoris Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.39-$2.59 EPS.
NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.86. 502,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,630. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.22.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.51 million. On average, analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 5.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter worth about $298,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 44.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.
