Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.78

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.78 and last traded at $90.78, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 4.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day moving average is $72.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,455 shares of company stock worth $4,585,408 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

