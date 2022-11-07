Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target Cut to $71.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PCOR. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $51.84 on Thursday. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $98.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,132 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,352,357.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,300,416.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,314,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,658,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,677,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,132 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,352,357.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 826,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,300,416.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,240,263 over the last three months. 40.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 143.5% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

