Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,027,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Prologis by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 112,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Prologis by 45.4% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 37,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 0.4 %

PLD stock opened at $107.62 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.87.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Prologis from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.