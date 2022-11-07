Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 29,892 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 470.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,892 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.48% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of IYM stock opened at $121.29 on Monday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $106.29 and a 12 month high of $154.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.77.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.