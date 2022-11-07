Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 724 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Allstate by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.46.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $129.12 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.94 and a 200-day moving average of $126.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

