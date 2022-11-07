Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 155 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 714,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $276.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.72.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

