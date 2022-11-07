Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $60.75 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

