Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 9,089 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 117,090 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 536,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AT&T stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

