Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,184,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,821,000 after buying an additional 170,084 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 12,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 65,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 218,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $36.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $295.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

