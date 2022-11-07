Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,030,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,628,000 after acquiring an additional 164,531 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,234,000 after purchasing an additional 42,615 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 603,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 41,803 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 524,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after buying an additional 125,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 493,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter.

BSJN opened at $23.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

