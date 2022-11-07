Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 210,999 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4,477.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BCX opened at $9.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $11.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

