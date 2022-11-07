PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PTC to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.22.

PTC Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PTC opened at $124.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. PTC has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $127.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $996,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,550,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $73,823.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,605,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,816,498.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $996,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,550,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 140,613 shares of company stock worth $16,877,184 over the last ninety days. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 43.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

