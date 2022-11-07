Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.01

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01.
Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides digital services and solutions in Russia. The company provides Rostelecom Key, an ecosystem of services for households that offers smart intercom, smart gate bar, and smart meter solutions, as well as integrated video surveillance platform; Pay TV; Wink, a digital video services; and smart home services.
