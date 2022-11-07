Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.02 million. Qiagen also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.40 EPS.

Qiagen Price Performance

Qiagen stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.93. 1,987,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,836. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Qiagen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qiagen Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 20.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Qiagen by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qiagen by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

