Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QGEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Qiagen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $41.93. 1,987,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Qiagen by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Qiagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Qiagen by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

