QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Price Target Increased to GBX 410 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 375 ($4.34) to GBX 410 ($4.74) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

QNTQY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 411 ($4.75) to GBX 400 ($4.62) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup raised QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of QNTQY stock remained flat at $14.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $18.85.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

