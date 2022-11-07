Quaker Wealth Management LLC Has $239,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.84. 61,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,128,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.69 and its 200 day moving average is $132.88. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

