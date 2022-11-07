Quaker Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,268. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.12. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $145.39.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

