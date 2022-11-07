QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Increased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,273 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 249.3% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 96,355 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after buying an additional 18,494 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 9.5% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,724 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,716,532. The company has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.18. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.21.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

