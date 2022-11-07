Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Lowered to $162.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.13. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys has a twelve month low of $107.69 and a twelve month high of $162.36.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $713,616.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,384 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $682,691.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,663,936.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $713,616.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,990,184.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,092 shares of company stock worth $5,157,672 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

