QuarkChain (QKC) Price Hits $0.0112 on Exchanges

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 7th. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $59.28 million and $3.31 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.31 or 0.00594593 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,423.17 or 0.30971361 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000304 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

