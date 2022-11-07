QuarkChain Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $59.39 million and $2.85 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

