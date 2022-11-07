QUASA Trading 8.2% Higher This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $109.11 million and $143,342.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,419.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008646 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006293 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00020817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00039959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00046643 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022713 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004857 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00246909 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00123959 USD and is down -14.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $146,671.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

