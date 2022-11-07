Quent Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MP. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in MP Materials by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 35,480 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in MP Materials by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in MP Materials by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in MP Materials by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 134,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 20,280 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.91. The company had a trading volume of 24,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,749. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.85. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a current ratio of 20.39.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 50.81% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 85,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $3,309,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,294,557 shares in the company, valued at $50,112,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 85,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $3,309,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,294,557 shares in the company, valued at $50,112,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 23,600 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $812,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,288,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,361,608.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 834,016 shares of company stock worth $29,403,778. 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MP. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

MP Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

