Quent Capital LLC Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Quent Capital LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,530 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,157 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 445.4% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.45. 316,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,530,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

