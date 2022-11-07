Quent Capital LLC Has $5.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Quent Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.21. 2,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,946. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.67.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.