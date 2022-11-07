Quent Capital LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,357 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $241,000.

Shares of IJS stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $93.16. 5,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,048. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $111.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.55.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

