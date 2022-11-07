Quent Capital LLC Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.24.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.24. 393,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,703,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.10. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

