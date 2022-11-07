Quent Capital LLC Purchases 153 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.26.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $320.27. 110,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,561,407. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $309.48 and a 200 day moving average of $329.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

