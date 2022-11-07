Quent Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,767 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,683,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,783,000 after purchasing an additional 284,729 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 43.0% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,210,000 after acquiring an additional 666,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,071,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 122,046 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 166.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,236,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,015,000 after acquiring an additional 773,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4,112.5% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 911,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 890,235 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA GSG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.93. 57,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,646. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.