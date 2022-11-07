Quent Capital LLC Sells 6,558 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Quent Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 180.0% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock remained flat at $36.79 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,888,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $295.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

