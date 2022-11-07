Quent Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ)

Quent Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,495 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Quent Capital LLC owned approximately 6.87% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,523. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $31.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44.

