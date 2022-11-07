Quent Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,696 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.87. 111,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,573,879. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.28. The firm has a market cap of $374.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.