QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 6,714.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 177.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4,883.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 52.6% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Citigroup began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $90.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.82. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $180.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average of $91.06.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($1.45). QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

