Raymond James Cuts Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $124.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTLA. Citigroup began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.28.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NTLA opened at $50.94 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $143.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 462.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

