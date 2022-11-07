Raymond James Lowers Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $30.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.83.

Camping World Price Performance

Camping World stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Camping World has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.60.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Camping World

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 31.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 26.9% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 120.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 196.3% in the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 601,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after buying an additional 398,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

