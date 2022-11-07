Raymond James Trims Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Target Price to $57.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut Itron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Itron to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Itron Price Performance

Shares of ITRI opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $80.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Itron by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itron

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Articles

