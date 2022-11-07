REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Chardan Capital

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Chardan Capital from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.71.

REGENXBIO Stock Down 1.5 %

RGNX opened at $20.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $896.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.00. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $40.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.20). REGENXBIO had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $72,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,588,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,683,000 after buying an additional 17,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,070,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,099,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after buying an additional 147,728 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after buying an additional 29,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 17.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 696,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,112,000 after buying an additional 105,305 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

