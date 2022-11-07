Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $142.99 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $148.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Insider Activity

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $2.20. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

