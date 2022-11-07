Relay Token (RELAY) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.17 Billion

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000964 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Relay Token has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $71.00 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Relay Token

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

