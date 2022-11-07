ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells $332,530.35 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $332,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,334 shares in the company, valued at $22,025,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $340,193.55.

ResMed Trading Up 0.9 %

ResMed stock opened at $210.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $275.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.10.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ResMed by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.9% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.5% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.7% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

