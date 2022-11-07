Resolute Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,058.7% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of VPL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,825. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.18.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

