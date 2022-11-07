Resolute Advisors LLC Purchases 38,097 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,097 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises approximately 0.1% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Shopify by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Shopify by 0.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 26.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 9.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 7.4% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $32.47. 612,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,708,332. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.88.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Shopify to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

