Resolute Advisors LLC Sells 3,984 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Resolute Advisors LLC reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.4 %

TTWO traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.96. 126,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.98. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

