RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RH. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of RH by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of RH by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH opened at $246.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.01 and its 200-day moving average is $270.97. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $670.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The company had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.48 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RH will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.38.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $676,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total transaction of $32,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,733.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $676,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,365 shares of company stock worth $3,902,819. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

