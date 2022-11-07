Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €240.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) received a €240.00 ($240.00) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Rheinmetall Stock Performance
Shares of ETR:RHM traded down €8.60 ($8.60) on Monday, reaching €154.20 ($154.20). 261,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company has a fifty day moving average of €156.59 and a 200-day moving average of €180.92. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €76.30 ($76.30) and a twelve month high of €227.90 ($227.90). The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63.
About Rheinmetall
