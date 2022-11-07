Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €240.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) received a €240.00 ($240.00) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of ETR:RHM traded down €8.60 ($8.60) on Monday, reaching €154.20 ($154.20). 261,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company has a fifty day moving average of €156.59 and a 200-day moving average of €180.92. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €76.30 ($76.30) and a twelve month high of €227.90 ($227.90). The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

