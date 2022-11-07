Ribbon Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $113.20 Million (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $113.20 million and $667,839.00 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

