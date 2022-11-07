Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 1.18% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.00. 13,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,543. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -0.27.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

